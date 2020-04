Open dag Haagse Hogeschool online, koning bezoekt RIVM

Sssstttt…. Do you hear it too? You wouldn’t say so, but we do have an open day today.For the first time online and we are quite proud of that. You can follow webinars and ask questions ‪between 4 and 8 p.m. ‬at most programmes. You can also see videos from our various locations on our social media channels. Are you coming too?https://www.thehagueuniversity.com/study-choice/help-in-choosing-your-study/open-day#letthehagueuniversitycometoyou #openday